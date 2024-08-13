Aaron Rodgers Defends Olivia Munn in New Book Over Family Feud

Aaron Rodgers has claimed that his former girlfriend Olivia Munn was not to blame for the family feud that meant he didn’t talk to his parents for nearly a decade, according to an upcoming book.

Ian O’Connor, author of OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, says the legendary quarterback told him the family’s issues are deeper rooted and she “has nothing to do with all the years before.”

He writes that Rodgers stopped talking to his parents Ed and Darla in 2014 when he was living in Green Bay with Munn.

After the visit, claims O’Connor, Rodgers posted a career-worst game against Buffalo and Munn allegedly called his parents and “blindsided them with an angry rant about their plans to see Aaron again” when the Green Bay Packers played Tampa before Christmas that year.

In excerpts from the book published in the New York Post, O’Connor writes: “The actress made it clear that she did not want her boyfriend’s parents meeting them or attending the game. Ed and Darla explained that they had been attending Aaron’s games since he was a kid and did not need her permission to continue doing so.”

Munn reportedly declined to comment for the book, while Rodgers’ parents denied any knowledge of what may have led to the ultimatum.

“The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents,’ ” Ed told O’Connor.

According to the book, Rodgers later sent his family members an email that read: “Don’t attack the woman I love.”

O’Connor writes: “It certainly was not fair to solely blame Munn—or, perhaps, to blame her at all—for personal decisions made by her boyfriend… He was his own man, and nobody was forcing him to do anything. Rodgers never needed much help in determining when to end a relationship.”

The book suggests that Rodgers’ mother “did not appreciate” Munn joking about the couple’s sex life in an interview. His father also reportedly refutes Munn’s later claim that she tried to help the athlete “build a bridge” back to his parents.

The relationship between The Newsroom actress and the quarterback ended in 2017 but, the book claims, his family and friends still saw her as a “primary cause” of the feud even if Rodgers himself did not.

Munn is now married to comic John Mulaney and they have a two-year-old son.

Rodgers’ parents say in the book that they are hopeful of a reconciliation, especially after father and son hugged on a Lake Tahoe golf course last summer before Rodgers’ first Jets training camp.

“It’s definitely possible,” said Rodgers, reports O’Connor.