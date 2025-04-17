Aaron Rodgers is okay with being off the field for now.

The 41-year-old quarterback said in a Thursday episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he’s diverted his attention away from football in order to focus on some urgent personal issues.

Rodgers’ future in the NFL has remained uncertain after he was cut by the New York Jets on Feb. 13. For a while he was on the hunt for a new team, telling TMZ that he wanted to make a return to the league for the 2025 season.

But after months on the bench without any updates, the sports star said he’s turned his attention toward his home life.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 5 in New Jersey. Luke Hales/Luke Hales/Getty Images

“You know, I live kind of a quiet life,” he said while sitting next to his four-month-old Husky puppy Apollo. “If it weren’t for my buddy Tim and my sister Mia, I wouldn’t hear about a lot of the bulls--t that’s out there.”

Plus, he’s got his new girlfriend to focus on.

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” he said. “I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention.”

Rodgers added: “I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

Rodgers has said very little about his mystery girlfriend, Brittani, and only publicly mentioned her once before in December when discussing looming Christmas shopping and said “There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet.”

He was on a December episode of The Pat McAfee Show and said that she doesn’t have social media. McAfee said he was excited to learn that Rodgers is “in love.”

“It’s a good feeling boys,” he said at the time.

Rodgers was last linked to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, but he’s also dated celebs like Olivia Munn, retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley, with whom he was engaged to be married.

Rodgers is also okay with taking a step back from the spotlight to support his loved ones. He said there are “a couple people” in his inner circle “really battling some difficult stuff” that began in January.

“So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention,” he said, adding that the NFL was a major commitment “whether you’re a first year player or a 20-year vet.”

Rodgers was booted in a Feb. 13 meeting when the Jets told him they’d be moving in “a different direction.”

Rodgers said it wasn’t a great conversation. He said he paid for his own cross-country flight to meet with the team because he believed “there was going to be a conversation” only to be told “20 seconds” into the meeting that they were letting him go.

“I just flew across the country, you could have told me this on the phone,” he said.

Rumors have circulated that Rodgers has been asking teams for a certain amount per season, but Rodgers disagreed.

“It ain’t about the money,” he said, claiming he told teams he’d play for $10 million.

Rodgers last made an average annual salary of $37.5 million after signing his three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson/Getty Images

“I don’t have any leaks, I have a very tight circle, I’m not out there putting s--- out just to put s--- out, that’s not how I operate,” Rodgers said.

He added: “I wasn’t stringing anybody along or holding anybody hostage.”

He also said there’s still a possibility he’ll take his helmet off early.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” he said. “So, yeah, retirement still could be a possibility, but right now my focus has been and will continue to be on my personal life.”