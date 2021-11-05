Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Furious’ Everybody Knows He’s Unvaccinated: Report
UNVAXXED AND UNHAPPY
Aaron Rodgers is “furious” that his vaccination status leaked to the press, NBC reports. The Green Bay Packers quarterback previously implied he had gotten the coronavirus jab, saying he had been “immunized,” but after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, multiple reports emerged that he had not, in fact, received the vaccine. He will miss the Packers’ Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as will practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert, who also tested positive. Rodgers often did not wear a masks in venues that required them of unvaccinated people during the summer, according to NBC. He sought an exemption from the league’s vaccination requirement after receiving a homeopathic treatment he said upped his resistance to the respiratory virus.