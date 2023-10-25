Aaron Sorkin Ditches CAA Talent Agent Over ‘Genocide’ Instagram Post
‘JUST WRONG’
The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin has cut ties with his talent agency after the co-chief of its motion pictures department made posts criticizing Israel’s strikes in Gaza as “genocide.” Creative Artists Agency (CAA) agent Maha Dakhil—whose celebrity clients include the likes of Tom Cruise—came under scrutiny last week after she reposted on Instagram a statement from a pro-Palestinian account reading: “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” “That’s the line for me,” Dakhil added in her own caption, according to Variety, later sharing another post reading: “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” She later deleted the posts, apologized, and resigned from CAA’s internal agency board. “Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong,” Sorkin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s a great agent, and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years.”