Aaron Sorkin Pens Powerful Letter to Daughter After Trump Win
Aaron Sorkin, the playwright and screenwriter behind the most inspiring TV president of all time, has published a letter to his 15-year-old daughter, Roxy, in Vanity Fair that attempts to grapple with what a President Donald Trump means for America. “I won’t sugarcoat it—this is truly horrible,” Sorkin writes, laying out how this wasn’t just a victory for Trump, but also for his supporters: “White nationalists. Sexists, racists, and buffoons.” But instead of wallowing in depression or moving to Canada, Sorkin urges his daughter and other angry Democrats to “fucking fight” because “we’re not powerless and we’re not voiceless.” He adds, “I don’t think this guy can make it a year without committing an impeachable crime. If he does manage to be a douche nozzle without breaking the law for four years, we’ll make it through those four years. And three years from now we’ll fight like hell for our candidate and we’ll win and they’ll lose and this time they’ll lose for good. Honey, it’ll be your first vote.”
Back in June, after Trump had secured the Republican nomination, Sorkin warned that the country was in a “terribly dangerous situation right now” because that party had nominated a man who “doesn’t know anything.” Of course, he added, The West Wing’s Jed Bartlet would endorse Hillary Clinton.