Aaron Sorkin Reveals He Suffered a Stroke Last Year
‘SUPPOSED TO BE DEAD’
Acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin suffered a stroke last year as he worked on an updated version of the play Camelot, according to a profile published in The New York Times Wednesday. It’s his first musical, despite earning a B.F.A. in musical theater from Syracuse. Sorkin joked to the Times that it was the “first time I’m putting it to use.” He suffered the stroke in November, only noticing something was wrong when he awoke in the middle of the night with an inability to walk straight. According to Sorkin, the incident was so serious that his doctor remarked: “You’re supposed to be dead.” The writer added that he slurred his words for months—though he claims the only lingering symptom that remains is that he can’t taste food.