James Bond Frontrunner Makes a Move in 007’s Direction
The looming countdown to be the next James Bond just got more interesting. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become a global ambassador for watch brand Omega. Bond fans know Omega watches have graced the wrists of Bond actors since Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s GoldenEye. Taylor-Johnson got his big break playing John Lennon in 2009’s Nowhere Boy. That film was directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, who he married in 2012, adopting her surname. The 34-year-old has since been in movies including Nosferatu, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kick-Ass. His next major role is in the sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, called 28 Years Later. In February, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the Bond franchise. Rumors of which actor will take over for Daniel Craig have included Idris Elba, Theo James, Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. A production insider told BBC News last week there was “no truth in the rumors” Taylor-Johnson has formerly been offered the role, though he has long been at the top of the list of actors predicted to become the next 007. Taylor-Johnson was recently quoted as saying he found it “charming and wonderful that people see me in that role... I take it as a great compliment.”