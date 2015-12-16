Abby Wambach Bids Farewell in Final Game

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. women’s national soccer team said goodbye Wednesday to its retiring striker Abby Wambach after her final game. The U.S. lost 1-0 to China in a match in New Orleans, ending the team’s 104-game undefeated streak on American soil. Wambach, the all-time leading international goal-scorer in women’s soccer, walked off the field without scoring. She was subbed off for Christen Press in the 72nd minute, removed her cleats and handed her captain’s armband to midfielder Carli Lloyd. “It’s kind of symbolic,” Wambach said. “I get 70 minutes, and we don’t score a goal. For me, it’s OK. It’s time to step away.”