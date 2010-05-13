ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, CW announce complete list of shows for new TV season

This week, the broadcast networks once again presented their annual rain dance known as upfront presentations. During the lavish events, held each May in New York, NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC, and CW will unveiled their fall schedules to advertisers and teased their new programming.

They also broke news about what shows were issued reprieves from cancellation—and those that weren’t so lucky.

As cable continues to encroach on the broadcasters’ turf, this year is a bit of a turning point for the networks. CBS and Fox continue to duke it out for bragging rights to the most-watched-network title; NBC must find a way to reinvent itself after its recent late-night debacle (and upcoming purchase by Comcast); and ABC has to discover a way to inject some energy into a schedule that’s comprised mostly of aging hits and a few crowd-pleasing comedies.

Click the Image to Watch Trailers for All the New Network Shows

Additionally, here’s a scorecard to help you keep track of which shows will be returning next season and which are now deader than a dodo.

Additionally, here’s a scorecard to help you keep track of which shows will be returning next season and which are now deader than a dodo.

Renewed: 30 Rock, 90210, American Dad, American Idol, America’s Next Top Model, Brothers & Sisters, Castle, Chuck, Community, COPS, Cougar Town, Family Guy, Fringe, Football Night in America, Friday Night Lights, Glee, Gossip Girl, Hell’s Kitchen, How I Met Your Mother, Human Target, Kitchen Nightmares, Law & Order (SVU), Lie to Me, Minute to Win It, Modern Family, NCIS: Los Angeles, Parenthood, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night College Football, Smallville, Sunday Night Football, Supernanny, Supernatural, Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Apprentice, The Biggest Loser, The Cleveland Show, The Good Wife, The Marriage Ref, The Middle, The Office, The Simpsons, The Sing-Off, Two and a Half Men, Undercover Boss, V, Vampire Diaries, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Big Bang Theory, Saturday Night Live, Sunday Night Football, Medium, Rules of Engagement, Life Unexpected, One Tree Hill

Canceled/Ended: 24, Law & Order, Better Off Ted, Blonde Charity Mafia, Brothers, Dollhouse, Eastwick, FlashForward, Hank, Heroes, Lost, Melrose Place, Mercy, Past Life, Romantically Challenged, Scrubs, Sit Down, Shut Up, The Beautiful Life, The Jay Leno Show, The Wanda Sykes Show, Three Rivers, ‘Til Death, Trauma, Ugly Betty, The Deep End, The Forgotten, Happy Town, Sons of Tucson, Cold Case, Miami Medical, NUMB3RS, Accidentally on Purpose, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Gary Unmarried, Ghost Whisperer.

Plus: Check out more of the latest entertainment, fashion, and culture coverage on Sexy Beast—photos, videos, features, and Tweets.

Jace Lacob is the writer/editor of Televisionary, a website devoted to television news, criticism, and interviews. Jace resides in Los Angeles. He is a contributor to several entertainment websites and can be found on Twitter and Facebook.