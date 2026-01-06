ABC Hits Kimmel With Major Budget Cuts After Suspension

Even Broadway staples are still finding ways to smash records. The Lion King and Mamma Mia! both posted historic box office hauls for the week ending Jan. 4, setting new sales highs. Disney’s longest-running Broadway show, The Lion King, pulled in $3.14 million across eight performances at the Minskoff Theatre. Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, nearing the end of its limited return engagement, brought in $2.6 million over nine performances at the Winter Garden Theatre—a personal best for the production. The strong showing comes just after last week’s closure of Beetlejuice and Waiting For Godot, which brought in $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. But Hamilton led all productions with $3.3 million, followed closely by Wicked at $3.29 million.
Start 2026 Strong with Orangetheory Fitness at Only $2 a Day
Orangetheory combines full-body strength training with heart-pumping cardio to help you build strength now.
Get Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy With Berry Street
Berry Street offers at-home support from a registered dietitian for help with weight management, gut health, metabolism, eating habits, and more.
Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
The patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
ABC has told Jimmy Kimmel, 58, to reduce the number of musical performances on his show to just two per week, down from one per broadcast, a 60% reduction. Jimmy Kimmel Live! music producer Jim Pitt has reportedly been informing staff of the slashed performances, but has provided no reason for them. Kimmel’s show was just one of two remaining late-night talk shows to feature nightly musical performances following widespread cutbacks in the late-night landscape. Now, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is the only show to maintain its full musical performance roster. Despite renewing his contract for an additional year, tensions between Kimmel and the network remain high since Disney, the parent company of ABC, suspended his show in September following monologue jokes he made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The acclaimed host was initially suspended indefinitely after Federal Communications Commission chairman Brandon Carr threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license. After public backlash, ABC reduced the suspension to three days. On Sunday, Kimmel won an award for “Best Talk Show” at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).
Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.
Trisha Paytas may be eyeing a jump from YouTube to Capitol Hill. The 37-year-old Big Brother alum told her more than 5 million YouTube subscribers on Monday that she is considering a run for Congress, in a video titled “2026 MANIFESTATIONS.” While acknowledging the idea might sound “crazy,” Paytas said she wants to “truly make a difference,” particularly in California, where she lives with her husband, Moses Hacmon, and their three children, Aquaman, Elvis, and Malibu Barbie. Interest in the idea only grew after Paytas followed up on TikTok, revealing the potential run came to her in a “vision,” complete with a possible campaign slogan: “California could be good.” She said motherhood pushed her toward politics, explaining she could no longer ignore what she described as the “disastrous” and “dystopian” state of the world. Paytas, who joined OnlyFans in 2020, said her main policy focus would be raising the minimum age for adult entertainment work to 25. It remains unclear which party she would run under, as Paytas has publicly flipped political affiliations in the past. The influencer has recently expanded her career beyond YouTube, appearing on Broadway in “Beetlejuice” and landing a role in the upcoming third season of Euphoria.
Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced his candidacy for the 2029 New York City mayoral race one day into Zohran Mamdani’s term. “I, Michael Rapaport, will be running for mayor of New York City in 2029,” said the 55-year-old comedian in an Instagram video posted on Jan. 1. “You got ‘Zoron the moron’ now [sic]. But have no fear, Mayor Rapaport will be here,” the Atypical actor added. Rapaport, a Jewish native of New York City’s Upper East Side, was a staunch critic of Mamadani during the NYC mayoral campaign for the 34-year-old Democratic socialist’s pro-Palestine stance. The comedian and podcaster became an outspoken advocate for Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack and said Jewish people should “reclaim and proudly own the term ‘Zionist’.” In the video announcing his candidacy, Rapaport promised, “I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free.” This seemed to be a shot at some Mamdani campaign promises, like free buses in the city. He also appeared to take a swipe at Mamdani’s affable persona, saying, “Every single time I make a mistake, I will acknowledge it, I will apologize and I won’t do it with a s--t-eating grin.”
At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.
An Alaska Airlines captain has sued Boeing for $10 million, accusing the manufacturer of “scapegoating” the crew after the plane he was piloting lost a door cover mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft. Brandon Fisher was at the helm of a Boeing 737 MAX that took off from Portland, Oregon, for Ontario, California in January 2024. At 16,000 feet, the plane lost a door plug covering a deactivated emergency exit. The pilots declared an emergency and descended below 10,000 feet so there would be enough oxygen to breathe normally, even with a door-sized hole in the left side of the plane. Fisher and his first officer, Emily Wiprud, landed the plane safely with only minor injuries reported. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board later found that when the plane left the Boeing factory, it was missing key bolts securing the door plug. But in a class action lawsuit related to the incident, Boeing denied responsibility on the grounds that its products were “improperly maintained or misused by persons and/or entities other than Boeing.” According to Fisher’s suit, those words were “clearly directed” at the captain in an attempt to “paint him as the scapegoat for Boeing’s numerous failures,” causing him to suffer emotional distress on top of other “life-changing impacts” caused by the incident.
Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for his distinctive black-and-white films and for pioneering the “slow cinema” movement, has died at the age of 70. Tarr, whose notable works include 1994’s seven and a half hour epic Sátántangó and 1987’s Damnation, died after a “long and serious illness,” the European Film Academy announced on Tuesday, via Variety. The academy added that it now mourns the loss of an “outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, who is not only deeply respected by his colleagues but also celebrated by audiences worldwide.” Tarr’s style of filmmaking is best known for its long, uninterrupted takes with minimal dialogue, bleak themes, and a moody black-and-white aesthetic. He won the Best Young Film Award at the European Film Awards in 1998 for Damnation, with his biggest acclaim generally regarded for Sátántangó, a 439-minute adaptation of the novel by László Krasznahorkai about the struggles of a Hungarian village in the wake of the fall of communism. His last film was 2011’s Turin Horse, which was also critically acclaimed, ranking 63rd on the BBC’s list of the century’s best films in 2016.
Hundreds of foreign tourists were left stranded on a remote island after a regional power shift abruptly severed its air links. Roughly 600 visitors became stuck on Socotra after the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen, halting flights to and from the island as tensions escalated with Saudi Arabia. The breakdown followed a widening split between the two Gulf powers, which now back opposing sides in Yemen’s civil war. “Nobody has any information and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives,” said Aurelija Krikstaponiene, a Lithuanian tourist who traveled to Socotra over New Year’s Eve. She was scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi, but may now have to leave via Jeddah as control of the airport shifts. Socotra, located more than 300 kilometers south of Yemen’s coast, had largely avoided the mainland conflict and was accessible mainly through the UAE. Emirati forces took effective control of the island in 2018, but Saudi-backed airstrikes against UAE-aligned separatists have since altered the balance. “We have a limited amount of cash, and most people will run out in two or three days,” Maciej, a Polish tourist, told Reuters, noting there are no ATMs or card payments on the island. Yemeni airlines said a flight to Jeddah would operate on January 7.
The U.S. is experiencing its worst flu season in more than a quarter-century, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of patients presenting with flu symptoms is the highest recorded since the flu season of 1997-98, believed to be due to the spread of a strain called subclade K. “This is definitely a banner year,” Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Rivers told CNN. “It’s the worst we’ve had in at least 20 years. We’re seeing a majority of the country is experiencing very high levels of activity, and we’re still in the thick of it.” In all, the CDC estimates 11 million people have had the flu this season. In a written press statement, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said, “This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action. These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain.”
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
A luxury vacation took an uncomfortable turn after a reality television star said she returned home early with a painful medical issue. The former Real Housewives of New York cast member revealed on social media that a New Year’s getaway to St. Barts left her with a bacterial infection on her face, prompting her to leave the island days ahead of schedule. Bethenny Frankel shared the details in a TikTok video Monday, showing a visible rash spread across her face. “POV: you left St. Barths 3 days early & brought home a bacterial infection,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Allergic to St. Barths #bye.” In a separate TikTok posted the day before, Frankel said she was “itching to get off” the island, signaling frustration with the trip before revealing the medical issue. A source close to Frankel told TMZ that she was treated with a topical medication and that the infection has already cleared up. Frankel, who has frequently documented her travels and daily life online since leaving the Bravo franchise in 2019, did not specify how she contracted the infection.
The number of OnlyFans content creators granted extraordinary talent visas has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Financial Times. O-1B visas have historically been granted to top artistic talent, but immigration lawyers say they are now increasingly given to content creators thanks to easily understandable metrics such as follower counts and earnings. O-1Bs, for top creatives, and O-1As, for the crème de la crème in the worlds of science, education, business, and athletics, together make up the two halves of O-1s. According to The Times, the number of O-1 visas issued rose by 50 percent between 2014 and 2024, and State Department data shows a spike since the pandemic, from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,457 in 2024. The newspaper reports, “Some immigration attorneys said influencers now made up more than half their clientele,” and includes creators from OnlyFans, a platform commonly used by sex workers. “I knew the days of representing iconic names like Boy George and Sinéad O’Connor were over,” attorney Michael Wildes said. Immigration lawyer Protima Daryanani told the newspaper, “We have scenarios where people who should never have been approved are getting approved for O-1s. It’s been watered down because people are just meeting the categories.”