    ABC News Names Deborah Roberts as Amy Robach’s ‘20/20’ Replacement

    Justin Baragona

    Senior Media Reporter

    ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts on the set of an NBC News show.

    NBC via Getty

    Months after ABC News parted ways with Amy Robach over her on-set affair with GMA3 co-host TJ Holmes, the network announced Robach’s permanent replacement as co-anchor of the long-running newsmagazine 20/20. Deborah Roberts, who’s contributed to the series for nearly 30 years, will share anchor duties with David Muir, who has been with the program since 2013. Roberts was made a 20/20 contributing anchor last year and has served as a senior national affairs correspondent for news programs Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir. She has also occasionally stepped in as a guest co-host on The View as well as a substitute anchor for Good Morning America. “Deborah Roberts is one of a kind — a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

