ABC News Names Deborah Roberts as Amy Robach’s ‘20/20’ Replacement
‘ONE OF A KIND’
Months after ABC News parted ways with Amy Robach over her on-set affair with GMA3 co-host TJ Holmes, the network announced Robach’s permanent replacement as co-anchor of the long-running newsmagazine 20/20. Deborah Roberts, who’s contributed to the series for nearly 30 years, will share anchor duties with David Muir, who has been with the program since 2013. Roberts was made a 20/20 contributing anchor last year and has served as a senior national affairs correspondent for news programs Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir. She has also occasionally stepped in as a guest co-host on The View as well as a substitute anchor for Good Morning America. “Deborah Roberts is one of a kind — a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.