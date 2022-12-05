‘GMA’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Benched ‘Indefinitely’ Amid Affair Scandal

ABC executives have decided to pull Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from the show’s third hour “indefinitely” after news of their romantic relationship overwhelmed headlines last week.

The scandal erupted when photos taken by a private investigator emerged in the Daily Mail on Wednesday, showing the married anchors canoodling on a romantic getaway in upstate New York. They reportedly split from their partners in August following an allegedly months-long affair, and it has since been confirmed that Robach is in the midst of a divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.

Viewers were surprised last week when the pair resumed their roles at the GMA3 desk on Thursday without responding to the scandal, instead giggling as they baked holiday cookies together.

But the topic was front at center at ABC News’ editorial call on Monday, with network President Kim Godwin reportedly calling their relationship an “internal and external distraction,” according to TMZ.

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said, according to the outlet.

“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” she added. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Holmes and Robach have served as co-hosts of GMA3 since the fall of 2020.

The couple, meanwhile, has mostly remained mum on their relationship, with Robach only making one brief comment on the scandal. “I’ve gotten a lot of support,” she reportedly told The US Sun. “And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I’m happy to be going to work.”

Sources at the company admit being surprised by the timing of the public revelation as the couple have been openly affectionate for weeks, according to Page Six.

ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez are being tapped to temporarily fill their shoes, according to the Daily Mail.