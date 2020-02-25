ABC to Launch ‘The Bachelor’ for ‘Seniors Looking for Love’
An elderly rendition of The Bachelor is set to premiere featuring “seniors looking for love,” ABC network has revealed. The network released a casting call for people 65 years and older during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. A producer for the franchise posted on Instagram, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden [years] for a new exciting dating show.” Robert Mills, who heads ABC’s programming, wrote on Twitter, “#BachelorNation, give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor.” Last month, Mills told Entertainment Tonight, “You see a lot of people talking about the age of contestants,” adding, “I think that’s something we’d probably look at and say, ‘Does it need to be aged up?’”