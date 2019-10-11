CHEAT SHEET
PEACEMAKER
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
The Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 has been awarded to the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali. The Nobel panel honored Ali for “his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.” Ali became prime minister in April 2018 and made it his priority to resume peace talks with Eritrea. A peace treaty was signed in July and September last year, ending a nearly 20-year military stalemate following the 1998-2000 border war. The Nobel Committee said it hopes the peace agreement “will help to bring about positive change for the entire populations of Ethiopia and Eritrea,” and praised the PM for giving Ethiopians “hope for a better life and a brighter future.” Bookmakers had environmental activist Greta Thunberg down as one of the favorites to win the prize.