Academy Axes 2 Accountants for Oscars ‘Best Picture’ Flub

Read it at AP
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that the two accountants responsible for Sunday evening’s Best Picture announcement flub will no longer be involved with the Oscars. The embarrassing televised mistake occurred when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly read off La La Land as the top prize’s winner, having been given the wrong envelope by PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants backstage. When it became apparent that the pair had read from a spare Best Actress card—which had earlier announced La La Land’s Emma Stone as the victor—the telecast quickly reversed course and announced Moonlight as the proper Best Picture winner.