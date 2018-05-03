Academy Expels Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is moving to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from the organization. “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” it said in a statement. Last week, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Polanski fled the U.S. after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1978.