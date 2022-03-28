CHEAT SHEET
It’s Official: Academy Says It Does Not Condone Violence
It sounds like the people who own the Oscars were every bit as shocked that Will Smith got up and smacked Chris Rock across the mouth for a tasteless joke about his wife—only for him to pick up the Best Actor statuette a few minutes later. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, after ignoring the fracas on its social media all evening, remembered that maybe it ought to say something. So when it was all wrapped up bar the shouting, it sent out a tweet: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.” Don’t worry, Will—you’ll definitely be invited back.