Academy Woos Young Generation

In yet another effort to remain relevant, the Oscar voting committee is offering spots among its ranks to the younger, hipper class. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued invitations to 134 members of the film community, including Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, James Franco, Emily Blunt, Casey Affleck and comic actors Michael Cera, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen. They will join the almost 6,000 other voting members. "These filmmakers have, over the course of their careers, captured the imagination of audiences around the world," Academy president Sid Ganis said. "It's this kind of talent and creativity that make up the Academy, and I welcome each of them to our ranks." New members will be welcomed into the Academy at a Beverly Hills reception in September.
