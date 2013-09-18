Acapulco Evacuates 2,000 Tourists

CHEAT SHEET
Mexican officials on Wednesday evacuated over 2,000 tourists from Acapulco, where flooding and landslides from Tropical Storm Manuel have already killed at least 80 people and trapped an estimated 40,000 more. Passengers are being taken directly from shelters to the runways to ferry them to Mexico City, since the main airport terminal remains closed. There are also worries that many are stranded in remote hillside communities in southwestern Mexico, where the severe weather is making aid by air impossible. Many elderly and ill remain trapped. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ingrid walloped the eastern coast, making it the first time since 1958 that two powerful storms hit Mexico within 24 hours.