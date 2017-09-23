Acclaimed Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dead at 68

Legendary soul singer Charles Bradley has died at 68 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. A press release published on Saturday said he died surrounded by friends and family in Brooklyn. Bradley, a former James Brown impersonator whose musical career took off when he was already in his 60s, gained a devout fan base with his anguished vocals and strong live performances. Bradley’s rep said on Saturday that the singer had been preparing to start touring again when his health took a turn for the worse. “Bradley headed out on the road earlier this year after receiving a clean bill of health but the cancer recently returned, spreading to his liver,” his rep said. Bradley had recently vowed to “come back strong” after canceling tour dates earlier this month.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10