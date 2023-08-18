Alleged Fake Electors Plotter Followed Alex Jones Around Capitol Ground on Jan. 6: CNN
UH OH
A man allegedly linked to a scheme to keep Donald Trump in office using fake GOP electors was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following conspiracy theorist Alex Jones around and filming him on his phone, according to CNN. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro allegedly wore a red “Trump 2020” hat as he trailed the Infowars host in the Capitol grounds, though there is no indication that he actually entered the Capitol building. It’s not clear why Chesebro was following Jones. Chesebro was one of 18 people indicted alongside Trump on racketeering charges in Georgia this week. He’s also believed to be one of the co-conspirators referred to—but not named—in the recent federal indictment in D.C. relating to Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Specifically, he is thought to be unindicted co-conspirator 5, who the indictment describes as “an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.” Chesebro declined CNN’s requests for comment owing to ongoing litigation.