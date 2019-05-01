Accused UNCC Gunman ‘Researched’ Sandy Hook Before Shooting: Report

The suspected gunman of Tuesday's University of North Carolina Charlotte shooting allegedly referenced the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in a confession to police, WBTV News reports. According to a source close to the investigation cited in the report, 22-year-old Trystan Terrell researched the 2012 shooting at length and planned his alleged attack for months. Sources say Terrell chose his victims at random, and there was no intended target. According to police sources, he went to a shooting range to practice and had “at least 10 magazines” with him on Tuesday. Two people died as a result of the shooting, and four others were injured. Terrell reportedly made a full confession to investigators. He has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.