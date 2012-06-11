Accuser: Sandusky Treated Me Like GF

CHEAT SHEET
A 28-year-old male took the witness stand Monday in the Jerry Sandusky trial, claiming the former Penn State football assistant coach had treated him “like his girlfriend” for more than two years, giving him a plethora of gifts. Sandusky, 68, denies the 52 counts brought against him by 10 boys over the course of 15 years. The man said he was 12 and 13 at the time of his alleged encounters with Sandusky, which he says happened more than 40 times and were “very uncomfortable.” The accuser went on to say Sandusky put his hand on his knee every time they were in a car together, which he said he “could not stand.” The man shared a letter in the court that he says Sandusky wrote to him that says “Love never ends.”