AC/DC Co-Founder Malcolm Young Dead at 64

Malcolm Young, the guitarist who co-founded the legendary rock group AC/DC together with his brother, died Saturday at the age of 64. Young had struggled with dementia for the past several years and retired from the band as a result of his illness. He reportedly passed away peacefully surrounded by family. “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the band announced in a statement. “Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the statement said. Angus Young, the group's lead guitarist, said his brother leaves behind an “enormous legacy” after the two founded the band together in 1973.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED