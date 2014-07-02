ACLU Chief: NSA Spied on U.S. Muslims

CHEAT SHEET
The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday that Glenn Greenwald will reveal that the National Security Agency spied on American Muslims. The group represents Edward Snowden, whose documents Greenwald is using, but the ACLU not working on the story. Nevertheless, Anthony D. Romero said Muslims were "subject to the kind of surveillance that Hoover did on Martin Luther King." Romero had few details to share regarding the story, such as why Muslims were targeted and how deep the surveillance went. Greenwald said he was going to publish a major NSA story a few days ago but paused to report on additional claims made by the government.