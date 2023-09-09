Acquitted Kevin Spacey Already Has ‘Surprise’ Project Lined Up
‘GOOD STUFF COMING’
Kevin Spacey is ready to “rebuild” his career and “leave the nonsense behind” after a sensational acquittal from all nine of his sex charges in his U.K. trial, long-time friend and author Geoffrey Mark told Daily Mail in a story published Saturday. Mark claimed Spacey already has a “surprise” next project lined up with backing from a major studio—if the pay out is up to par. “He’s going to have to rebuild, and in doing so, my opinion is he’s going to go in a direction we hadn’t considered before,” Mark said. “We’re going to see a whole new creative side of him come out. Most folks are going to say, wow, I never knew.” He added that Spacey has “a lot more coming, good stuff coming, and I’m thrilled to see it.” In Spacey’s trial, the House of Cards actor faced allegations from four men accusing him of aggressively groping them and performing non-consensual sex acts. During the trial, prosecutors labeled Spacey a “sexual bully” who “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable.”