Acting Uvalde Police Chief Put on Administrative Leave After Report Release
HARBINGER
The city of Uvalde’s acting police chief was placed on administrative leave just hours after the release of a damning state congressional report on, among other things, the “overall lackadaisical” police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Lt. Mariano Pargas’ suspension was announced by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who added the city would be conducting its own internal investigation into the incident. “We agree with the Committee’s review of the incident, there was failure of command,” McLaughlin said. “However, we have further questions as to who was responsible for taking command as each agency there had senior level commanders on site.” The mayor’s statement hinted at further repercussions to come, adding that it was “imperative” that each law enforcement agency involved “[investigate] their highest ranking, onsite officers’ actions.” Pargas is the second officer to be placed on leave in the fallout of the shooting, joining Pete Arredondo, the embattled police chief of Uvalde’s school district, who was suspended earlier this month.