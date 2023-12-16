CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Activision Blizzard Settles California Harassment Suit for $54 Million
PAY UP
Read it at The New York Times
The California Civil Rights Department dropped its lawsuit against video game giant Activision Blizzard after the company agreed to pay around $54 million, with millions set aside to address pay discrimination accusations, The New York Times reported. Employees had long raised concerns about “frat boy” culture in the workplace. One couple blamed their daughter’s suicide on toxic workplace conditions in the company. Under the terms of the agreement, the California agency said that “no court or any independent investigation has substantiated any allegations” of “systemic or widespread sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard.”