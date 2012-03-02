Activists Allege Executions in Homs

CHEAT SHEET
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are engaging in scorched-earth tactics, staging executions and destroying buildings in Homs, according to Syrian activists. While the Red Cross heads to the city, which endured weeks of shelling, international outrage continues to mount against Assad and his regime. The United Nations estimates the total death count at more than 7,500 people, but activists say the total fatalities have been significantly higher.