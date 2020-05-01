CHEAT SHEET
Activists: Boycott Meat to Protect Plant Workers From Coronavirus
MAYDAY
A coalition of Iowa groups is calling for a consumer boycott of meat this month to demand better working conditions for employees in crowded factories that have become incubators for the coronavirus. Thousands of meat-packing workers and their families have been sickened by outbreaks—and advocates say the companies have not done enough to protect those who remain on the job. Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order to force meat plants to stay open. On Friday afternoon, the League of United Latin American Citizens will announce details of its Meatless May campaign in Iowa—where 90 percent of the COVID-19 infections in one county are linked to a Tyson plant.