Actor Brian Dennehy, Star of ‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘First Blood,’ Dead at 81
Two time Tony winner Brian Dennehy, best known for his film roles in Tommy Boy, First Blood, and Cocoon, died on Wednesday night at the age of 81, his daughter confirmed. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” actress Elizabeth Dennehy wrote on Twitter. The renowned actor won his first Tony award for his role as Willy Loman in 1999’s Death of a Salesman, and his second for his performance as James Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. He also made a Broadway appearance in 2009 for Eugene O’Neill's Desire Under the Elms and later played Larry Slade in the playwright’s The Iceman Cometh at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. He also featured in television shows such as Dead Man’s Walk and The Last Place on Earth, among others.