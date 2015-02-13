Actor Emile Hirsch Heads to Rehab

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at E! News
Actor Emile Hirsch checked into rehab after allegedly attacking a Hollywood executive at a nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, according to his lawyer. Hirsch was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor intoxication for an incident that allegedly began with him heckling Paramount Pictures executive Daniele Bernfeld at the Tao nightclub. The Girl Next Door star reportedly put the studio exec in a chokehold that caused Bernfeld to black out, according to court documents. The third-degree felony charges could mean as much as five years in prison and a $5,000 fine; the misdemeanor could lead to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. Hirsch has a court date scheduled for March 16.