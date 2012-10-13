Actor Gary Collins Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Gary Collins died Saturday morning in Biloxi, Miss., of natural causes. The 74-year-old left behind his wife, former Miss America Mary Ann Mobley, and three children. Collins was best known for his starring role in the 1970s television series The Sixth Sense, although he had recurring roles and guest turns in a number of other shows, including Friends and Hawaii Five-O. He was also the host of Hour Magazine in the 1980s and emceed the Miss America Pageant from 1985 to 1989.