Actor Isaiah Washington Announces ‘Early Retirement’
‘SENSE OF RELIEF’
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke on the medical drama and was fired from the hit show in 2007 after using a homophobic slur on set, announced Tuesday that he was quitting the entertainment industry for good. Washington has been vocal over the years surrounding his clashes with the former Grey’s cast, including a 2020 comment where he slammed Katherine Heigl and proclaimed he would never stop exercising his free speech. On social media Tuesday, Washington declared that his time was up. “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” Washington wrote. “Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America.”