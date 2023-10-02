Actor Jake Abraham Dies of Prostate Cancer at 56

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
British actor Jake Abraham, best known for his role in Guy Ritchie’s film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, has died of prostate cancer just two months after announcing his diagnosis. The 56-year-old said in July that he had symptoms but ignored them until it was too late to cure the disease. “It’s scary, to be confronted with your own mortality is the most scary thing you’ll ever go through,” he told the Liverpool Echo at the time. Abraham, who was from Liverpool, also had parts in the movie Mean Machine and the TV show GBH.