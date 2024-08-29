Actor Joey Lawrence Alleges Real Reason His Marriage ‘Unraveled’ in Divorce
‘RUMORS ARE FALSE’
Joey Lawrence has finally addressed his separation from wife, Samantha Cope, and rumors that he had an affair with a co-star Melina Alves. On Instagram, Lawrence posted, “Melina and I became close friends, and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie.” Responding to rumors that he had an affair on set, “These rumors are false,” he said. The accusations of an affair reportedly came from Alves’ husband, who named Lawrence as his wife’s affair partner in divorce documents. Although they weren’t intimate, Lawrence admits that they connected over “shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives.” According to Lawrence, his split with Cope came down to his two kids from a previous relationship. “The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there was no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family,” Lawrence said. Cope and Lawrence share one daughter, Dylan.