Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC, Accused of Assault

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday following a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was found at the scene of a reported domestic dispute after police responded to a 911 call, the NYPD told The Daily Beast in a statement.

He is now charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” police said, adding that the unnamed victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

TMZ, which was first to break the news, reports that Majors is no longer in police custody. The outlet cited unnamed law enforcement sources to say the alleged victim is the actor’s girlfriend, and that the two had gotten into an argument while heading home in a taxi.

A rep for the star denied the allegations against him, telling TMZ: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."