Julian Sands’ Cause of Death Officially Ruled ‘Undetermined’
‘FINAL DETERMINATION’
Julian Sands’ official cause of death has been deemed “undetermined” by San Bernardino County authorities exactly a month after the British actor’s remains were found in the California wilderness. A precise cause of death could not be determined “due to the condition of the body,” a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told People on Monday. They added that “this is common when dealing with cases of this type.” It will be the “final determination,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department given to CBS News. Sands’ remains were discovered by hikers near Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains on June 24, more than five months after the Room With a View star was reported missing in the area. He was 65.