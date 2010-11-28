Actor Leslie Nielsen Dies at 84

CHEAT SHEET
Canadian actor Leslie Nielsen, star of hilarious movies from Airplane! to the Naked Gun series, passed away Sunday at the age of 84. With his friends and wife by his side, according to Nielsen’s nephew, he died from complications of pneumonia. Though he played more serious roles early in his career in movies such as The Poseidon Adventure, Nielsen was most loved for his comedic chops. He is survived by his wife Barbaree and two children.