Actor Michael Madsen’s Son Dead by Suspected Suicide at 26

The son of actor Michael Madsen, a star of Kill Bill and a frequent collaborator with Quentin Tarantino, has died at age 26. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said Hudson Madsen died by suicide. A representative for the elder Madsen said, “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.” Madsen has five other children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.