Actor Michael Mando Fired From ‘Sinking Spring’ Over Clash

Michael Mando was set to star in Ridley Scott’s Apple TV series Sinking Spring—until he clashed with an unnamed co-star and was fired, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details were scant but the publication reports that there was some type of on-set incident and that when producers could not restore the peace, they let Mando go. Mando, who played Nacho on Better Call Saul, is now being replaced by Narcos actor Wagner Moura. Sinking Spring also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mulgrew.