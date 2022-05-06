‘Friends’ Actor Mike Hagerty Dead at 67
‘WE ARE DEVASTATED’
Actor Mike Hagerty, 67, who appeared on Friends, Somebody Somewhere, and in the movie Overboard, has died. Actress Bridget Everett posted on Instagram Friday that Hagerty’s family confirmed he died in Los Angeles Thursday. No cause of death was given. Hagerty appeared on Friends as building superintendent Mr. Treeger, and as the father of Everett’s character in Somebody Somewhere. He had memorable film roles in Overboard, Wayne’s World and So I Married An Axe Murderer, as well as in TV shows like Married... With Children in 1987, Family Ties in 1988, Murphy Brown in 1989 and Seinfeld in 1994. Everett said in her post that Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn. “We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” Everett said.