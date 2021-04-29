Actor Noel Clarke Accused of Filming Women Naked During Auditions
British actor Noel Clarke, a star of Doctor Who and the writer and director behind the Kidulthood trilogy, has been accused of filming women naked during auditions for films he was producing, as well as other instances of groping, harassment, and bullying between 2004 and 2019. Gina Powell worked for Clarke for three years and said that he would show off footage of her naked in an audition that she did not know had been taken. She also said he planned to “f--k and fire her.” Powell described a similar tape of Jahannah James, another actress in Brotherhood. In all, 20 women told The Guardian that they had been the victims of Clarke’s sexual misconduct. The actor denied the “false allegations” in a statement. The British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) suspended his membership and an award he received this month for outstanding contribution to film and TV in response to the claims. According to The Guardian, BAFTA leadership was sent anonymous emails describing the claims nearly two weeks before Clarke was given the award.