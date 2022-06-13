Veteran Character Actor Philip Baker Hall Dies at 90
‘most talented’
Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall died on Sunday at the age of 90, according to reports. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night,” Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer wrote. “He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.” Throughout his lengthy career, Hall had 185 film and television appearances, including roles in Magnolia and Boogie Nights. But many know him best from his stint on Seinfeld, in which he (hilariously) played library cop Joe Bookman. Seinfeld creator Larry David told The Washington Post in 2017, “Philip has made me laugh harder than any actor I’ve worked with.” No cause of death was given.