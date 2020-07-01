CHEAT SHEET
    Actor Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon of Abusive Conduct on ‘Justice League’ Set

    ‘GROSS’

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Justice League actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of treating the cast in a “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” manner on the set of the 2017 film in a tweet Wednesday. Whedon had taken over for director Zack Snyder to complete additional photography for the film after a death in Snyder’s family led him to leave the project. Earlier in the week, Fisher had shared a video of the 2017 San Diego Comic Con in which he called Whedon “a great guy” and a good choice of a replacement, captioning the video, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

