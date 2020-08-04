CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Dirty Harry,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Reni Santoni Dies at Age 81
‘SO BRILLIANT’
Read it at Variety
Reni Santoni, an actor best known for his roles as Inspector Chico Gonzalez in Dirty Harry and Poppie the restaurant owner on Seinfeld, has died at age 81, according to Variety. “Those of you who knew him know how funny he was, what a terrific actor, improviser, performer, etc.,” read a Facebook post from his friend Tracy Newman, who added that Santoni had been ill for some time. “So brilliant. I loved him very much and will miss him terribly. Another great one is gone.” Santoni, a New Yorker who got his start off-Broadway, also appeared in the movies Bad Boys and 28 Days.