Actor Robert Vaughn Dies at 83

Robert Vaughn, the actor best known for his role as Napoleon Solo in the 1960s TV series “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” has died. He was 83. Vaughn was battling acute leukemia, and died surrounded by his family. Born in New York City in 1932, Vaughn appeared in more than 150 films and had various on-stage roles. After initially studying to be a journalist, Vaughn moved to Los Angeles to pursue a masters degree in theatre at Los Angeles State College of Applied Arts and Sciences.