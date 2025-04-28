Actor Terrence Howard Was ‘All In’ for Trump—Until He Did This

Terrence Howard said he was “in Donald Trump’s corner” until he carried out mass deportations in the exact way he said he would when he sought re-election.

Speaking to Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, the Oscar-nominated Hustle & Flow star revealed for the first time publicly that he had supported Trump.

“I was all in his corner,” Howard said but “that right there, that hit me. I was like, ‘Dude. You can’t do that to somebody’s family. You cannot do that. Bring them home.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Terrence Howard announces lawsuit against CAA over "Empire" salary at The Cochran Firm on December 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Howard is one of the latest MAGA supporters to voice their opposition to Trump’s draconian immigration policy, which includes threats to deport American citizens to prisons outside of the country. Podcaster Joe Rogan broke with Trump earlier this month over the deportations, which he called “horrific,” on his podcast.

Maher, who received backlash for praising Trump as “gracious and measured” after his visit with the president last month, agreed with Howard on the show Sunday. “You just can’t send American citizens out of the country, right to a prison and not just a prison—a gulag,” Maher said. The host went on to rail against the cancel culture on both sides, as Howard declined to elaborate on his past support of Trump.

The actor has kept mostly mum on the controversial president, except for his 2017 comments on The View, in which he said Trump was “frightening the entire world” in the context of potential conflict between North and South Korea.

That was one of tamer takes, however. Howard is known for his bizarre declarations, many of which he shared on Rogan’s podcast last year.

Among his surprising revelations at the time were that he could recall being in his mother’s womb and remembers being circumcised. He’s also vocal about his unorthodox approach to basic mathematical principles. He claimed to Rolling Stone in 2015 that he dropped out of Pratt University’s chemical engineering program following a disagreement with a professor over what one multiplied by one equals.

The Empire actor is also very outspoken about the underbelly of the entertainment industry—as he re-upped his claim to Maher Sunday that Sean “Diddy” Combs “tried to f--- him” before the disgraced rapper was jailed on sex trafficking charges. Howard also made headlines with his allegations against Hollywood agency CAA, which he claimed “threatened” him with a $666 check ahead of his lawsuit against the agency.

Howard told TMZ he plans to expose more about the dark side of Hollywood with his own upcoming podcast, which he described as a ”studio’s nightmare and every actor’s wet dream.”