CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Family Confirms ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Has Died
‘MY HERO’
Read it at TMZ
Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow died on Wednesday, one day after his management team inadvertently put out a premature statement announcing his death. He was 77. In a statement posted on Dow’s Facebook page, his management team wrote, “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey.” After being diagnosed with liver cancer, Dow spent his final months in and out of the hospital, as TMZ reported. The Hollywood-born actor is survived by his wife, son, and granddaughter. “He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero,” his son wrote in a statement.