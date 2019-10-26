CHEAT SHEET
Actors Hour Apologizes for Letting Harvey Weinstein Attend NYC Performance
The organizer of a performance attended by Harvey Weinstein issued an apology on Friday for letting the accused rapist in—and for booting one of the women who heckled him. “Mr. Weinstein will not be attending any future Actor’s Hour events,” Alexandra Laliberte of the Actors Hour said in social media posts. She said it was wrong to ask one of the women who yelled at Weinstein to leave. “Then and there, I should have shut down the event or given her the microphone to vocalize her feelings, but I was in total shock and I let my fear and inexperience paralyze my decision-making ability,” she wrote. Laliberte said she allowed the disgraced movie mogul to attend this week’s event because no one objected after he attended the last one.